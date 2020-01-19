Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HIMX. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

