Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.