Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $231.91 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

