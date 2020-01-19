Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.57

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.57 and last traded at $183.51, with a volume of 425671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

