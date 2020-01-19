Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

HOOK stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $90,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at $432,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $83,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,388 shares of company stock worth $289,741 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

