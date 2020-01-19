Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $702.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.23) and last traded at GBX 695.40 ($9.15), with a volume of 94683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694.20 ($9.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 546.13 ($7.18).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 662.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 577.05. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40.

In other news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

