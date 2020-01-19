Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.50 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

