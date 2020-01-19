Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $380,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.70.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,480.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,252.10. The company has a market cap of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

