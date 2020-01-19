Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,274 shares of company stock valued at $17,351,185. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

MAS stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

