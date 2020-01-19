Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €43.67 ($50.78) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.08 and its 200-day moving average is €47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

