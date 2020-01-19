ICF International Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICFI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

ICFI stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. ICF International has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.