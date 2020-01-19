Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) versus Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Critical Analysis

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 1.09% 9.41% 3.86% Atomera -2,468.44% -79.99% -74.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $823.61 million 1.05 $57.88 million $2.79 13.83 Atomera $250,000.00 302.48 -$12.90 million ($1.02) -4.34

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ichor and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Atomera.

Summary

Ichor beats Atomera on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

