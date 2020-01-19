Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 88,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,936 shares of company stock worth $11,594,110 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

