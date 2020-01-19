Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

