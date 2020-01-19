Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

