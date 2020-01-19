Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

