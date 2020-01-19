Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £156.36 in Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams acquired 12 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.14) per share, with a total value of £156.36 ($205.68).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,334.50 ($17.55) on Friday. Ocado Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,261.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 876 ($11.52) to GBX 1,635 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251.15 ($16.46).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

