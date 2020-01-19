Insider Buying: Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) insider Lance Batchelor acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($197.32).

Lance Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Saga alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Lance Batchelor acquired 279 shares of Saga stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($198.18).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.43.

Several analysts have commented on SAGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.