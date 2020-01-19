Insider Selling: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells 89,900 Shares of Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

PPS opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.84. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.53).

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

