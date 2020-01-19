Insider Selling: Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £101,600 in Stock

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

LON SOLI opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Friday. Solid State PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 683 ($8.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

