Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

NTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.13. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.