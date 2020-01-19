Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRDM. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,777. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

