iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,021,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $32.65 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

