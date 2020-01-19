iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 43,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

