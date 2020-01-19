iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $202.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

