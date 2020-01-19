Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €15.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.87 ($18.45).

Orange stock opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.87.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

