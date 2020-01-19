Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.54

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 9472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,936,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,695,000 after acquiring an additional 229,143 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 714,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

