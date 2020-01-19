Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KKR & Co Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.63 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KKR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

