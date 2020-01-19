Johnny Thomson Buys 8,173 Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.48) on Friday. Diploma PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,683.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diploma PLC will post 6497.0004788 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

DPLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

