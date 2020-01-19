JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.86 ($63.79).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €50.75 ($59.01) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.12.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

