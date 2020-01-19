JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €50.14 ($58.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of €50.30 ($58.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.70 and a 200-day moving average of €45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

