JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 91 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.27.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.