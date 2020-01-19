JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

