Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) versus GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kaleyra and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

