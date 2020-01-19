Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €104.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEI. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €105.62 and a 200-day moving average of €106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

