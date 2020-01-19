Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €14.40 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.04 ($16.33).

ETR B4B3 opened at €13.10 ($15.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.21. Metro has a 12 month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and a P/E ratio of -37.75.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

