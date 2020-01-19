Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.43

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.43 and last traded at $144.25, with a volume of 190866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $3,068,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.