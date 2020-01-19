Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

