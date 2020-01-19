Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 43,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

