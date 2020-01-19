LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 57.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.