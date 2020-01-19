Lovesac Co to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.19. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 2,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lovesac by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.