Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on February 5th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE LOW opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

