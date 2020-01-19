Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

LOW stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

