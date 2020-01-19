Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.35 and a beta of 1.13. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 188.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

