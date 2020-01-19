Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

