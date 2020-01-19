Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

MAIN stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

