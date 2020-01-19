Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 110 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $3,580,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $238.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

