Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 400 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

