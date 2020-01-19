Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $28,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.