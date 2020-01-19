Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,653.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 611,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

NYSE PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $314.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

